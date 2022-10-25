The cold front knocked us down, but the rest of October will be near or above average

The cold front has made its pass, and the temps have taken the tumble. Rain from Monday tallied up to over 1/2'' in most places. Now, mother nature has a few cool but near average days for you before a tiny warm up into the holiday weekend.
Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temps barely hitting 50. Winds will be a little breezy from the northwest at 5 to 15 mph. We'll still see an influence from the initial cold front that will hold temps just below the average of 53 for a high and 34 for a low...READ MORE.