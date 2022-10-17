The coldest air since last April sinks in the first half of the week; we'll struggle to break 40

Strong northerly flow pulls in that crisp Canadian air, which brings us the coldest temps we've seen since last spring. The struggle to break 40 degrees will be noticeable the next few days.
Monday will be mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. High temps won't break 40. Wind speeds will be from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chills will be in the 20s most of the day.
There is a slight chance for some flurry activity as lake effect snow fall in northern parts of Wisconsin and the UP...READ MORE.