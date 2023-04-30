 Skip to main content
The first day of May continues cool and windy weather, however temps are warming up throughout the week

National - CPC 6-10 Day Temp Outlook.png

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:

The last day of April ended very gloomy with strong winds and cloudy skies. With our next month ahead, a lot of us might be hoping for warmer weather. Mother nature looks like it will answer with just that, as May is going to start with an increase in temps. 

Although this week will see a warm-up, it will take a few days to get there. The first day of May will have strong winds from the northwest. This will continue the cooler weather that we have had with wind chills in the 30s and 40s.

It won't be until winds shift later in the week that...

