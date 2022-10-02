The first few days of the week are going to be beautiful with above normal temps, but by the end of the week, it might be time to bundle up again

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
The Chippewa Valley saw a really nice day today with light winds, low dewpoints, and warmer temps. Highs were in the 70s and dewpoints stayed at dry and comfortable levels. Tonight, dewpoints will stay relatively the same with temps dropping into the low 50s. There are a chance for a few off and on showers tonight into tomorrow, but for the most part, we should be in for a beautiful night.
Tomorrow will be another beautiful day, with some areas having a small chance of a few showers. These showers won't last long, but still something to be aware of. Other than some very small showers, Monday should be partly cloudy with enough sunshine to power us into the 70s as dewpoints will still be in the 040s and 50s.
Temps will continue to rise as we move into the week, with Tuesday topping out at... READ MORE