The first of three rounds of snow moves in late Friday, brings a brief break from bitter cold

The lowest of the lows came in Friday morning with temperatures down towards -20. Three rounds of snow will lead to slightly warmer temperatures, but it won't do enough to keep the cold out next week.
Friday will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Temps climb out of the negatives and into the mid teens by the later afternoon. Wind chills will still e below zero all day.
A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in place until 10 am. Wind chills may hit -30 degrees during that time leading to frostbite within 30 minutes.
A strong warm front will interact with our center of high pressure today causing winds to gust from the south up to 35 mph.
