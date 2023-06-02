The heat, humidity and scattered rain/t-storm chances will continue; changes coming next week

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
The coverage of showers and thunderstorms were a bit higher yesterday thanks to an increase in the humidity as dew points climbed into the 60s. Even so, most areas either saw no rain or just a trace, including Eau Claire. We had storms move through the west, east and northeast sides of town but the airport and downtown stayed dry.
Chances for showers and thunderstorms continue once again today as we see yet another hot and humid day. Coverage of rain today will be four to five out of ten, mainly in the afternoon hours. Highs top out in the mid 80s to low 90s with dew points in the 60s.
