The heat is on as meteorological spring ends and meteorological summer begins

Wednesday marks the end of meteorological spring, but it certainly won't be feeling like as meteorological summer gets underway Thursday.
We'll have scattered chances of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast the next several days though the coverage of the rain will be on the lower side. We do see a bump up in coverage Thursday and Friday as more moisture moves in.
Wednesday's forecast will feature a mostly clear to partly cloudy with a slight chance of pop-up afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Winds will be southerly at 5-15 mph, pushing dew points into the mid 50s to low 60s. Highs top out in the mid 80s to low 90s with lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.