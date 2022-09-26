The last few days of September are going to be cold with potentially our first widespread frost

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
As we leave September, our temps have continued to dip. Today we only reached the upper 50s with dewpoints in the upper 30s. Winds were also strong at around 15 mph and gusts 20+ mph. The continuation of dry air and northwest winds, are going to give us a feel of late fall the next couple of days.
Tonight, our winds are going to slow down, though we will still have dry and cold air moving into our area. This is going to drop our temps significantly to a level where we have a potentially for our first widespread frost for the season.
Right now, our area is under a frost advisory from 4 am - 8 am Tuesday with sensitive outdoor vegetation at risk. For those with this... READ MORE