The last week of April begins sunny but below average and will end with April Showers

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
This has not been a very warm week, with Eau Claire recording below average highs each of the past 7 afternoons.
Lows were also below average each day except for last Wednesday and Thursday, but it was still very close to average. Our forecast continues this trend of below average temperatures, especially with below average highs.
The good news is we will see more sunshine over the next couple of days and the temps will warm a bit, but only the lows will likely get just a degree or two above average Wednesday through Friday mornings.
Thursday afternoon's high will be the closest to average, which will likely fall a degree or two short of Thursday's 62° average high. Thursday also will see the beginning of an unsettled stretch of scattered showers... READ MORE