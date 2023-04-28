The last weekend of April to bring chances of rain, t-storms, gusty winds... and yes even some snow

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Precipitation chances though will become a little more likely the next few days as we watch a slow moving low pressure tracking through the area. We'll have chances of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon on our Friday. Severe thunderstorms are not expected but heavier bursts of rain could be possible with the stronger storms. Highs range from the 50s north and west to as warm as 70 southeast.
Chances for rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will be likely through about midnight with lingering showers expected overnight. Lows fall back into the 30s to near 40.