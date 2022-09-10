The next couple of days are trending drier, making for a beautiful end of the week

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
For the past couple of days, the outlook for this weekend had a lot more rain chances. Even further, there was chances going into next week, which would've been a very wet three days. Thankfully, the rain backed off, and we are left with a great end to our weekend.
Yesterday's rain event left some with some noticeable rain totals. Here in Eau Claire, rain measured about a half inch. In the studio, we almost matched that at about .4". Most of the heaviest totals were north and northwest of Eau Claire, with areas near Cambridge seeing about an inch+.
This morning continued some of the rain, but it quickly left the area, and we were met with a cloudy and cool day with temps only in the mid 60s. Dewpoints also stayed low, but will... READ MORE