The pinnacle of summer brings scorching heat, leads to scattered storms to start the week

Hot Hot Hot! The pinnacle of summer has brought the heat! We're aiming for a few days near 90 as the hot and dry trend continues through the end of July.
Monday will be very hot and excessively humid. High temps will be near 93 degrees with dew points near 70. This will put heat indices near 100 for a few hours. There is no heat advisory at this time, but you should take regular breaks and drink lots of water.
Our average high temp is 83 degrees, and we'll see temps near or above that through the end of July. Out 8-to-14-day temp outlook trends warmer than average through August 1.
Overnight lows drop into the 70s. The humidity will still stick around. There's a chance for a few storms after midnight...READ MORE.