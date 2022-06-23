The return of heat and humidity come with several storm chances through the weekend

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Eau Claire hit 90 again for the fourth time this year this afternoon, and temps will try to reach that mark again tomorrow. Highs ranged from the mid 80s to the mid 90s across Western Wisconsin with the hottest temps closer to the Minnesota border.
While humidity isn't as high as it was when we hit 90 earlier this week, dew points still range from the mid 50s to the mid 60s. That's enough that you do feel that humidity.
Of course, today begins Country Fest weekend, and the increase in heat and humidity will be felt there, too, all weekend. In addition, there will be several chances for showers and thunderstorms beginning tonight, though better chances are expected... READ MORE