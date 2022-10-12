The saying, "If you don't like the weather, wait 5 minutes" couldn't be truer Wednesday

It's one whacky Wednesday of weather here across the Chippewa Valley.
Thunderstorms brought us a wake-up call in the early morning. We'll see temps swing back and forth from 50 to 60, back to 50, then down to 40 by the end of the day, and flurries enter the mix, too.
Temperatures started in the 60s early Wednesday as thunderstorms sprouted around 3 am. We'll see the chance for scattered thunder through about 8 am. Temperatures dropped about 10 degrees as the rain rolled through, leaving us in the low 50s.
By lunch time...