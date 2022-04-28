 Skip to main content
The sun rises before 6 am for the next 102 days; but rain chances hide it for the weekend

  Updated
Thursday will start sunny, but clouds will move in as our next wave of rain develops. High temps will climb towards 50 with winds from the east-southeast at 10 to 20 mph. 

Late Thursday afternoon, a few isolated showers will be possible....READ MORE.

