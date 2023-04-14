The unseasonably warm weather as of late will be giving way to rain and yes, snow chances, heading into the weekend

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
For the second straight day, we saw record warmth across the Chippewa Valley. Eau Claire hit 87 degrees, shattering the old record of 80 set back in 1931. We have one more warm day ahead before we see a big pattern shift.
We'll have clear to partly cloudy skies for our Friday with breezy south to southwesterly winds at 10-20 mph. Highs will be a little cooler than the previous two days, but we'll still manage upper 70s to mid 80s. Eau Claire's record for today is 90 set back in 2003.
