The warmup begins now, but that means a chance for rain enters the forecast

Mother nature gave us 11 straight days (possibly 12 today) with high temps below average. We've seen 9 days in a row with low temps dropping below 0. It's been a cold stretch.
The good news: we'll turn that streak right around into 2023!
Warmer weather begins Tuesday as high temps climb into the mid 20s. Eau Claire's average high temp is 25 degrees for December 27th. We'll get close.
It will be mostly cloudy and breezy though with winds from the south at 5 to 15 mph. Wind gusts will top out near 30 mph. Wind chills will range from 5 to 15 degrees.
Rain and snow are both in the forecast by Thursday though. More on that forecast, here.