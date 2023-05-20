The weather pattern staying mild and quiet going forward, but skies look to turn hazy Sunday and Monday

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
You couldn't have asked for a better day on our Saturday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. The weather pattern will remain mild and sunny for the next several days.
For your Saturday night, skies will be mostly clear with a light westerly wind and lows falling back into the 40s.
Sunday and Monday both will remain quiet with a clear to partly cloudy sky, however, we'll see the return of the hazy skies thanks to the wildfires over by Edmonton and Calgary in Canada. The good news is that we won't see any impacts at the surface. Highs both days will be in the mid 70s to low 80s.