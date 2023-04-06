The wind will still be an issue today, but going forward, temperatures won't be

The wind has certainly been an issue over the past few days and we saw the peak of it Wednesday, with sustained winds of 15-30 mph throughout the day with gusts as high as 45 mph. Along with that, temperatures were mostly in the 30s. The good news is both the wind and temperatures won't become as big of an issue after today.
We'll start the day with a partly to mostly cloudy sky but will gradually clear throughout the day. Winds remain breezy out of the west at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Highs top out in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
