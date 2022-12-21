The winter storm is on our doorstep, evening travel quickly becomes dangerous

The winter storm is knocking on our door. We're only hours away from the onset of the snowfall.
A WINTER STORM WARNING is place for all of western Wisconsin. It begins at noon Wednesday and lasts until 6 am Saturday.
The snowfall will begin between 9 and 11 am. The heaviest of snow will come between 1 pm and 4 pm and again overnight from 8 pm until 2 am.
Most of the snow will end by mid-morning Thursday, but that won't stop the winds from causing blizzard like conditions through Saturday.
For more details on snowfall totals and other impacts from this storm, click here.