The work week begins with small chances of isolated rain as well as fire danger

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
What a great follow-up in weather today after storms rolled through the Chippewa Valley yesterday. Skies are nice and clear, and humidity is low with a cool breeze. Ahead, we are looking at an increase of fire danger possible as well as some areas having a chance at seeing some rain.
Yesterday's rain will for sure allow our grass and plants to grow some more, so I am sure some of you are looking for your best chance to cut the grass.
