This late May cold spell looks to be the last of our frost/freeze chances this spring

It was a frosty start for some of us early Monday and Eau Claire even got down towards 32 degrees. The general trend for us the rest of the week looks warmer, but it will be a slow climb back to the nicer temps.
Monday morning's frost advisory is in place until 8 am. Plants and vegetation will be at risk if it is not covered or brought inside.
Our average last freeze happens on May 9th and our average latest frost is typically May 18th. It's safe to say this was a late season cold spell.
Sunshine will help temperatures climb into...READ MORE.