This morning had coldest wind chills this winter so far, warmth returns tonight with a snow chance

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

Florida was the only state without a temperature at or below freezing. Even parts of northern Mexico near the Arizona-New Mexico border experienced a freeze today.

Wind chills were very cold this morning, and were the coldest of the winter so far. The coldest wind chill of -42 was actually down south in Trempealeau which is in far southern Trempealeau County on the Mississippi River. There were many other reports of mid to upper -30s this morning.

Most lows fell between -20 and -30, though Eau Claire was the 'warmest' with a low of -19 despite having the coldest high temperature yesterday. While most spots had their coldest low of the winter to date, Eau Claire was two degrees warmer than last Friday's low of -21.

Temps will actually warm through the night and settle in the low to mid 20s by morning thanks to a 10-20 mph SW wind. This comes as a weak low pressure system brings scattered light snow...

Matt was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in 2019. He started as our Saturday evening meteorologist in September of 2014 before being promoted to Evening Meteorologist in 2016. Born and raised in Sheboygan, WI, Matt loves everything about this great state, including experiencing all four seasons and deer hunting. He enjoys forecasting all types of weather and does so while cheering for all Wisconsin sports teams! 