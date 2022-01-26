This morning had coldest wind chills this winter so far, warmth returns tonight with a snow chance

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Florida was the only state without a temperature at or below freezing. Even parts of northern Mexico near the Arizona-New Mexico border experienced a freeze today.
Wind chills were very cold this morning, and were the coldest of the winter so far. The coldest wind chill of -42 was actually down south in Trempealeau which is in far southern Trempealeau County on the Mississippi River. There were many other reports of mid to upper -30s this morning.
Most lows fell between -20 and -30, though Eau Claire was the 'warmest' with a low of -19 despite having the coldest high temperature yesterday. While most spots had their coldest low of the winter to date, Eau Claire was two degrees warmer than last Friday's low of -21.
Temps will actually warm through the night and settle in the low to mid 20s by morning thanks to a 10-20 mph SW wind. This comes as a weak low pressure system brings scattered light snow...