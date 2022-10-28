This weekend into Halloween looks like the weather will be full of treats, and without any tricks

With the last few days of October, we manage to stay away from the end of fall type of weather with above average temps. Today, we got into the upper 50s, with lots of sunshine. Thankfully, this isn't the end to near perfect weather for this time of the year.
Temps this weekend and into Halloween will all be within the same conditions and temps on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday will all be in the lower 60s. Saturday and Monday will be mostly sunny all day as well, which could raise their high a couple of more degrees, with Sunday being partly cloudy.
Beautiful weather though does not end within the next three days as Tuesday and Wednesday look to be in the... READ MORE