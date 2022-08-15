This week's rain chances are scattered at best, but no day is completely clear of at least a few pop-up showers

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures continue to be a bit below Eau Claire's average high of 81 for today's date with highs in the mid to upper 70s across Western Wisconsin. Only a couple places hit the 80 degree mark. The temperature trend isn't expected to change much for the rest of the week, with forecast highs remaining in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Dew points will be on the edge of feeling a bit humid for the next few days much like it was through the weekend and today. Humidity will be higher later in the week, and that will coincide with the higher chances for showers and maybe thunderstorms.
Tomorrow will be similar to today. There will be some patchy dense fog early in the morning. Temps will likely remain in the upper 70s, though could rise into the low 80s if the clouds clear enough during the afternoon. Tomorrow's chance for rain will be in the slight category for the possibility for a few pop-up showers.
