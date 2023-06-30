Thunderstorms possible on the 4th of July after a hot and humid weekend

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
For the past few days, temps and humidity have been up along with poor air quality. For Friday, we did end up seeing an increase in better air quality, but humidity is far from over.
The start of July begins Saturday and for the holiday weekend, it will be a hot one. Humidity continues with temperatures hitting the upper 80s with a chance of being in the low 90s with enough sunlight.
