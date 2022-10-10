Thunderstorms, possibly strong to severe, expected with Tuesday night cold front

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures have been slowly climbing since Friday's morning low of 30 and afternoon high of just 49. Highs today reached the upper 60s to low 70s for Eau Claire and southwest, though temps north and east of I-94 stayed in the low to mid 60s for the most part.
Sunshine has been helping those temperatures out today, though tomorrow will be a lot warmer with the aid of a strong southerly wind. So while temperatures will likely warm to the upper 70s and possibly even the low 80s (!) in the Chippewa Valley, it will be quite windy.
Expect the southerly wind to be sustained between 10 and 25 mph with gusts likely exceeding 30 at times. A cold front will move through tomorrow night, and with that comes a chance for scattered thunderstorms in the evening and/or overnight.
There is even a level 1 risk for severe weather... READ MORE