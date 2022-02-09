 Skip to main content
Thursday evening snow will accumulate before transitioning to wintry mix

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer: 

Temperatures were in the mid to upper 30s earlier this morning through midday before dropping back below freezing this afternoon. Just snow flurries fell today- no measurable snow was reported in Eau Claire or in most spots in the Chippewa Valley.

Attention now turns to our next chance for snow and possibly wintry mix tomorrow evening through Friday. The Weather Prediction Center's (WPC) Winter Storm Severity Index (WSSI) are in the "limited" and "minor" categories for this system.

This means that we should expect snowfall that will "inconvenience daily life." Personally, I don't like those category names and their descriptions are a bit technical, so we created our own explanation chart.

Matt was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in 2019. He started as our Saturday evening meteorologist in September of 2014 before being promoted to Evening Meteorologist in 2016. Born and raised in Sheboygan, WI, Matt loves everything about this great state, including experiencing all four seasons and deer hunting. He enjoys forecasting all types of weather and does so while cheering for all Wisconsin sports teams! 