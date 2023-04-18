Today looks good, but a soaking rain is on the way for Wednesday, Thursday

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
After a late season snowstorm brought snow to the Chippewa Valley, we are looking at a much quieter day ahead for our Tuesday, but that will be very short-lived as yet another storm system is set to move in Wednesday and Thursday.
Your Tuesday will feature sunny skies to start the day, then turning mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the afternoon hours. Winds will be light out of the north shifting to the east in the afternoon. Highs top out in the upper 40s to mid 50s, but likely staying in the low to mid 40s east thanks to the thicker snowpack.