Today's break from heat and humidity won't last

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
After three straight days with humidity and highs at least in the upper 80s, today was not as warm. Highs were still a degree or two above average, ranging from the mid 70s Cumberland through Ladysmith to Medford all the way to the low to mid 80s in the Chippewa Valley and south.
In addition, dew points remained comfortable in the upper 40s to mid 50s for most. Expect higher humidity to slowly move in overnight, though it won't become that humid.
Overnight dew points are expected to range from the mid 50s to near 60 before rising only into the low 60s tomorrow. In the low 60s, it does feel humid, though not as bad as it's been: dew points were in the low to mid 70s yesterday morning. Still, it'll be enough to feel the humidity and the heat returns, too, with highs topping out near 90 tomorrow afternoon.
A few showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out... READ MORE