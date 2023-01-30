 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills ranging as
low as 30 to 35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Today's cold temperatures nowhere near how cold it was on Eau Claire's coldest night ever 72 years ago

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

For the fourth time this winter and the first time since before Christmas (Dec. 23), Eau Claire hit -10 this morning.

Other spots in Western Wisconsin mainly north and west of Eau Claire hit between -15 and -20 with New Richmond having the coldest low of any of the area's airport weather stations. Wind chills bottomed out between -15 and -25 this morning with the coldest wind chills generally north of highway 10.

It was a cold morning, for sure, but it was not as cold as it was 72 years ago on January 30, 1951 when Eau Claire recorded it's all-time coldest temperature of -45°. That was the actual air temperature, but the wind was not high enough to have a wind chill that night/morning.

Temperatures this afternoon barely climbed above zero across Western Wisconsin, and temps will likely be colder tonight into tomorrow morning than they were this morning... READ MORE

