Today's cold temperatures nowhere near how cold it was on Eau Claire's coldest night ever 72 years ago

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
For the fourth time this winter and the first time since before Christmas (Dec. 23), Eau Claire hit -10 this morning.
Other spots in Western Wisconsin mainly north and west of Eau Claire hit between -15 and -20 with New Richmond having the coldest low of any of the area's airport weather stations. Wind chills bottomed out between -15 and -25 this morning with the coldest wind chills generally north of highway 10.
It was a cold morning, for sure, but it was not as cold as it was 72 years ago on January 30, 1951 when Eau Claire recorded it's all-time coldest temperature of -45°. That was the actual air temperature, but the wind was not high enough to have a wind chill that night/morning.
Temperatures this afternoon barely climbed above zero across Western Wisconsin, and temps will likely be colder tonight into tomorrow morning than they were this morning...