Today's round of light snow ends overnight, but another round returns tomorrow night into Friday

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Periods of light snow and flurries moved through Western Wisconsin this afternoon, which didn't add up to much accumulation. It took almost 12 hours to measure up to just 0.6" as of the 4pm climate report.
That puts Eau Claire at almost 9" for the month of January, which is a bit below average for the month. However, since December was well above average, Eau Claire will likely hit the 40" mark before the snow ends tonight. That's still about a foot above average for the season to date.
Snow will continue this evening, though there will continue to be some breaks before that cluster up by Duluth moves through later tonight. That will end between midnight and 3am for most, and therefore the snow should be over for this round before most people wake up tomorrow morning.
