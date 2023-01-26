Today's sunshine won't return tomorrow as another round of snow arrives late tonight and will depart midday tomorrow

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
We finally enjoyed a prolonged stretch of sunshine from late morning through this evening's sunset! Unfortunately like most sunny January days, it was a lot colder.
While our official high temperature was our midnight temperature of 23 degrees, temps were only in the teens since sunrise. Plus, the west-northwest wind of 5 to 15 mph made it feel like the single digits all day, and this afternoon never felt warmer than 4 degrees.
It was sunny because we are located between two snow systems: yesterday's round was to our southeast and another round is approaching from the west.
This next round of snow will arrive after midnight tonight and fall at light to briefly moderate rates.
Snow will be most widespread...