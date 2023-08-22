 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 98 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Tomorrow could be hotter than it's been in over a decade

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

Heat and humidity arrived in a hurry this afternoon as a warm front pushed north despite a fairly typical summer start to the day. This made it feel like 100+ at times, and this weather is where you really need to stay cool.

It will make it feel like it's between 105 and 115 tomorrow afternoon, with a few spots further south and west of Eau Claire possibly pushing closer to 120.

Tonight will be very warm, too, and could set a record for warmest low temperature tomorrow. Coolest temps tonight will only get to the mid 70s with some spots still in the upper 70s. It could feel like the low 80s even at the coolest point tonight/tomorrow morning.

To put tomorrow's forecast high of 98 into perspective, Eau Claire hasn't reached 98 in 11 years and even if it falls one degree short, 97 hasn't happened at the airport in two years.

It's even longer when you only look at the month of August... READ MORE

