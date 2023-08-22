Tomorrow could be hotter than it's been in over a decade

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Heat and humidity arrived in a hurry this afternoon as a warm front pushed north despite a fairly typical summer start to the day. This made it feel like 100+ at times, and this weather is where you really need to stay cool.
It will make it feel like it's between 105 and 115 tomorrow afternoon, with a few spots further south and west of Eau Claire possibly pushing closer to 120.
Tonight will be very warm, too, and could set a record for warmest low temperature tomorrow. Coolest temps tonight will only get to the mid 70s with some spots still in the upper 70s. It could feel like the low 80s even at the coolest point tonight/tomorrow morning.
To put tomorrow's forecast high of 98 into perspective, Eau Claire hasn't reached 98 in 11 years and even if it falls one degree short, 97 hasn't happened at the airport in two years.
It's even longer when you only look at the month of August... READ MORE