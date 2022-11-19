Tomorrow morning gets even colder, and it isn't just us, as cold air looms over much of the United States

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Those that embraced the first day of the Hunting Season, probably were met with some grueling weather. Throughout the day, we had strong winds without any warmth in sight, making our real feels dip towards negative values. Tonight, and tomorrow, winds will calm down a bit, but any sign of temps warming up won't be here for a while.
Looking at temps for today, our high was in the low 20s, with some areas not even making that, and being in the teens. These high temps were also reached fairly early in the day, with temps only decreasing into the evening hours of tonight into tomorrow morning.
These cold cold temps are due to our winds that were very strong today, and quite a nuisance. Throughout the day, we had... READ MORE