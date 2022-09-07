Tomorrow, September 8, may end up as warmest day until at least next spring

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Warm and humid air returned to Western Wisconsin today with highs in the mid to upper 80s and dew points in the mid to upper 60s. That made it feel like the upper 80s at peak heating with a few spots feeling like 90.
Tomorrow will likely be as warm as today and could even be a degree or two warmer. It is possible that Eau Claire won't see a temperature warmer than tomorrow's high in the upper 80s until at least next spring.
While the average date of Eau Claire's last 85+ high temperature is September 11 and the latest 85+ high on record is October 20, tomorrow's high will likely be a bit warmer than that and the forecast for the next week or two will be for near or slightly above average temps.
Today and tomorrow's high temperatures are between 10 to 15 degrees above average. Since the average high is falling at a pace of 1° every 3 days, it would take...