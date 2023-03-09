 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.

* WHERE...St. Croix, Pierce, Dunn, Pepin and Eau Claire Counties
in Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Tonight's snow to cause slick roads through tomorrow morning before another round of snow arrives Saturday

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

Snow has moved in this afternoon and has overspread the Chippewa Valley. The darkest blues on radar have generally been south and east of Eau Claire, which is where the highest snow totals are expected as those dark blues indicate moderate to heavy snow rates.

Falling snow is certainly reducing visibility to below 1 mile in spots, and that will continue through the night and possibly tomorrow morning. So, don't forget to turn headlights on especially when driving during the day when your car's automatic light sensor won't likely turn them on.

Most roads in the Chippewa Valley are reported to have at least slippery stretches according to 511 Wisconsin's winter road conditions. Snow will continue to be widespread this evening, but will begin to get lighter and slowly scatter out after midnight.

This means that most of the accumulations...

