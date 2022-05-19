TORNADO and SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCHES in effect Thursday evening

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for the areas shaded in yellow on the map until 10 PM Thursday May 19, 2022.
In addition, they issued a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for areas shaded in pink until 10 PM.
A watch means that conditions are right for tornadoes and other severe thunderstorms to form. Prepare for that potential and make sure you're able to get to a severe weather shelter in a minute or two should a warning be issued. NOW is the time to prepare for the threat, especially if you live or work in an unideal location such as mobile home or outside. Make sure you can get to a sturdy shelter within a minute's notice... READ MORE