THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
246 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA

MCLEOD                SHERBURNE             WRIGHT

IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA

ANOKA                 CARVER                CHISAGO
DAKOTA                HENNEPIN              ISANTI
RAMSEY                SCOTT                 WASHINGTON

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN

BARRON                POLK                  RUSK

IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

CHIPPEWA              DUNN                  EAU CLAIRE
PIERCE                ST. CROIX

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLAINE, CAMBRIDGE, CENTER CITY,
CHANHASSEN, CHASKA, CHIPPEWA FALLS, EAU CLAIRE, ELK RIVER,
HASTINGS, HUDSON, HUTCHINSON, LADYSMITH, MENOMONIE, MINNEAPOLIS,
MONTICELLO, OSCEOLA, RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS, SHAKOPEE, ST PAUL,
STILLWATER, AND VICTORIA.

TORNADO and SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCHES in effect Thursday evening

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for the areas shaded in yellow on the map until 10 PM Thursday May 19, 2022.

In addition, they issued a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for areas shaded in pink until 10 PM.

A watch means that conditions are right for tornadoes and other severe thunderstorms to form. Prepare for that potential and make sure you're able to get to a severe weather shelter in a minute or two should a warning be issued. NOW is the time to prepare for the threat, especially if you live or work in an unideal location such as mobile home or outside. Make sure you can get to a sturdy shelter within a minute's notice... READ MORE

