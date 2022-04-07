Tornado drill day: Do you know where to go and what to have in your designated shelter?

Sirens sounded today across Western Wisconsin at 1:45pm for the first of two tornado drills and mock warnings from the NWS today. The second drill is at 6:45pm, and again some sirens may sound.
The purpose of these drills is to make sure you're prepared and know where to go and what to have in your shelter kit. Today is the day to prepare yourself and your family before severe weather strikes, and is the main point on this Severe Weather Awareness Week.
So, the first thing to consider is whether or not your home is indeed a good place to take shelter. If it isn't, then you'll need to perhaps take some action as soon as a watch is issued to make sure you can get to a sturdy building/shelter within a minute of a warning being issued. That could be a neighbor's house, a community shelter, a store, etc.
Cars and mobile homes are not safe shelters. First and foremost, it needs to be a sturdy building. Once in that sturdy building, go to the lowest floor. Preferably, that will be a basement. Once there, try to get to the center or interior room away from windows. You want to maximize... READ MORE