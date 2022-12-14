TRAVEL NOT ADVISED: Heavy snow rates overnight to cause low visibility and snow totals will quickly add up by morning

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
The first round of snow is over, and it was incredibly heavy and slushy. Shoveling this morning included pushing water.
While Eau Claire picked up just 1.2", areas near and between Chetek, Clear lake, and Boyceville got between 3" and 4", with Menomonie not far behind at 2.8".
The next round is approaching us this evening, and like last night will start as rain or a wintry mix. A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect tonight through at least midday tomorrow, though some spots have the warning in effect until 6pm.
Travel is not advised overnight and travel conditions are not looking good for the morning commute tomorrow.
Expect low visibility with falling snow