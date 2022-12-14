 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Precipitation may start as rain, but
will quickly change to snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

TRAVEL NOT ADVISED: Heavy snow rates overnight to cause low visibility and snow totals will quickly add up by morning

  • 0
DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast1.png

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

The first round of snow is over, and it was incredibly heavy and slushy. Shoveling this morning included pushing water.

While Eau Claire picked up just 1.2", areas near and between Chetek, Clear lake, and Boyceville got between 3" and 4", with Menomonie not far behind at 2.8".

The next round is approaching us this evening, and like last night will start as rain or a wintry mix. A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect tonight through at least midday tomorrow, though some spots have the warning in effect until 6pm.

Travel is not advised overnight and travel conditions are not looking good for the morning commute tomorrow.

Expect low visibility with falling snow... READ MORE

Have a story idea? Let us know here