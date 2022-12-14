TRAVEL NOT ADVISED: Heavy snow rates overnight to cause low visibility and snow totals will quickly add up by morning

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Precipitation may start as rain, but will quickly change to snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&