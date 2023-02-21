TRAVEL NOT ADVISED: Historic snow totals are possible tonight through Thursday

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for all of Western Wisconsin through 6pm Thursday. This storm will have a lull with only light snow for a few hours on Wednesday, but it really is one big storm.
The first half of the storm that will move through tonight to tomorrow morning in and of itself is a typical Wisconsin snow storm that will drop between 4" and 8" for most (less north of highway 64) by tomorrow morning.
The second half of the storm is even stronger and by itself would be a once every 5 to 10 year storm. Combined, this system could be historic and has a chance to become the snowiest ever in Eau Claire and Western Wisconsin in terms of two-day snow totals Wednesday and Thursday.
It will be incredibly hard to measure, however, with blowing and drifting snow expected.
The fairly new Winter Storm Severity Index (WSSI) from NOAA, or as we call it the Winter Storm Impact is at High for most of Western Wisconsin, with a dot of Extreme near Eau Claire. In a typical year's strongest... READ MORE