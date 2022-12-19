TRAVEL NOT ADVISED later this week: Subzero wind chills, heavy fluffy snow rates, strong wind, near zero visibility likely Wed-Sat

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Firstly, we're dealing with snow this evening that could bring 1" to 3" by tomorrow morning. Most of the snow will be ending between midnight and 2am, though areas east of highway 53 could see snow continue through about 4 or 5am. Areas north of highway 8 could see maybe an inch more in the 2" to 4" range.
This will be light and fluffy snow given the cold temperatures. Tuesday will be the only quiet and non-impactful day between now and Christmas. If you are able to change your travel plans to tomorrow or early Wednesday morning, I highly recommend doing so.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from noon Wednesday, December 21 until 6am Saturday, December 24 for all of Western Wisconsin. The combination of potentially heavy snow spread out over several days seems very similar to last week, however there are key differences... READ MORE