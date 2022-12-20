TRAVEL NOT ADVISED: Winter Storm Warning issued Wednesday evening through Saturday morning

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER STORM WARNING for all of Western Wisconsin. Heavy snow will fall Wednesday night through Thursday morning, and that will be followed by strong winds that'll peak Thursday afternoon through Friday night.
Expect light and fluffy snow to accumulate 4"- 8" between when light snow begins Wednesday afternoon/evening through when the snowfall will end on Thursday morning. The heaviest snow rates will be Wednesday evening/night.
Wind will make the falling snow blow around, which will greatly reduce visibility. Gusts in excess of 40 to 50 mph are likely. The strongest winds will arrive after the heaviest snow ends but it's still snowing lightly Thursday afternoon/evening and continue after the snow ends Friday morning through Saturday morning.
Even after the snow ends, blowing snow...