...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light
glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and northwest and
west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Travel will be tricky over the next 36 hours; the winter storm is on our doorstep

The slushy mess is closing in and we're only hours away from a wintry mess that will cause issues out on the roads the next few days.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for most of western Wisconsin. It starts at 6 pm Tuesday and ends at 9 am Wednesday morning. Poor travel conditions are expected. 

Timing: A mix of rain, sleet, and snow will begin sometime after 4 pm Tuesday evening. It will encompass the entire Chippewa Valley by 7 pm. The slushy mix will try to turn all the way over to snow in the early morning hours Wednesday, before turning back to rain/sleet through the afternoon. 

