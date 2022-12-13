Travel will be tricky over the next 36 hours; the winter storm is on our doorstep

The slushy mess is closing in and we're only hours away from a wintry mess that will cause issues out on the roads the next few days.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for most of western Wisconsin. It starts at 6 pm Tuesday and ends at 9 am Wednesday morning. Poor travel conditions are expected.
Timing: A mix of rain, sleet, and snow will begin sometime after 4 pm Tuesday evening. It will encompass the entire Chippewa Valley by 7 pm. The slushy mix will try to turn all the way over to snow in the early morning hours Wednesday, before turning back to rain/sleet through the afternoon.