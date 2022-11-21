Traveling for Thanksgiving, and family gatherings won't be spoiled by any wintry weather

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
This week takes a turn in a better direction, as temps will be just above average for the week, with only a couple of chances of rain or snow. The nice part is that these chances won't come with any impacts to travel, making spending time with family much more enjoyable.
Taking a look at what our Thanksgiving holiday has given us in years past, we have had times where winter snow gave us a run for our money, but also times where the middle of fall weather snuck back in. Usually though, our average sits at around the mid 30s, and surprisingly, we'll be just a little above that.
As temperatures continue to increase every day, Thursday is our high point, with temps topping out.. READ MORE