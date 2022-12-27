Tuesday was warmest in 10 days with even warmer weather on the way along with rain/snow chances

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures topped out above 20 for most in Western Wisconsin this afternoon with highs ranging from the upper teens to the east to the mid 20s in the Chippewa Valley.
For Eau Claire, today's high of 24 was the warmest since the high was 26 just ten days ago on December 17. In the stretch between these days, highs were in the single digits to mid teens and many days felt below zero for all or most of the day.
In fact, the high temperatures over the past week were below the daily average low temperatures with the exception of yesterday and today when temperatures climbed to just below average.
