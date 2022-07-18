Tuesday's continuing high heat and humidity could fuel a few strong storms

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures and dew points have both been climbing through the weekend, and they both took another step up Monday. Highs climbed to the low to mid 90s across Western Wisconsin with the hottest temperatures closer to the Minnesota border.
Dew points were near 70 all day long, and some spots were even in the low to mid 70s. This is about as high as humidity gets in the Chippewa Valley on a regular basis in the summer, though it certainly isn't unprecedented.
This made it feel like it was 90 degrees already by late morning before climbing up to the 95 to 100 range through the afternoon and into the evening.
Dew points will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s tonight and tomorrow until a cold front arrives tomorrow night. While a few showers and storms may pop up with and ahead of this front... READ MORE