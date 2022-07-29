Turning up the A/C will be necessary as humidity rises

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
For the past couple of days, the Chippewa Valley has been nice and comfortable with low humidity and a cool breeze coming from the northwest. This has made our temperatures slightly below average for the past couple of days. Our average right now sits around the low 80s with temperatures for the past few days only ever reaching the upper 70s.
Today, temps will reach the upper 70s again, though humidity will start to increase. With the increase in humidity starting, doesn't mean it will affect us right away. Tonight, skies will be clear and we will get down to the mid 50.s. After tomorrow is when the humidity will be noticeable.
The weekend will start with sunny skies and temps jumping to the mid 80s. With more humidity, our lows will stay 60+ for the rest of the week. Sunday will end with temps in the upper 80s and a slight chance of rain late evening into Monday morning. We will be tracking these storms as they approach.
