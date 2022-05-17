Two chances for strong storms: tomorrow evening and again Thursday night

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
It was yet another enjoyable day in Western Wisconsin with high temperatures ranging from near to a couple degrees above Eau Claire's average high of 70 degrees. To go along with that, the wind was light for most of the day.
A warm front is situated in southern Minnesota. Clouds and scattered showers along that front actually keep the temps cooler. That front will move northeast overnight into Western Wisconsin. Scattered showers are likely overnight with a trace to 1/2" rainfall expected.
Those showers clear out by mid-morning and the sky will even clear out for the afternoon.
A few storms are possible late in the afternoon moving in from the northwest to southeast just on the south side of where that warm front will be by the evening.
A few strong storms cannot be ruled out...