Two months later: 12/15/21 tornado count up to 10, doubling all other known WI Dec. tornados

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Within the past few week, the National Weather Service (NWS) office in La Crosse confirmed another tornado from the unprecedented tornado outbreak on December 15, 2021. That tornado was very close to another confirmed EF2 tornado just southwest of Neillsville.
This tornado was confirmed after examining satellite imagery of damage path of nearby tornado. It primarily damaged trees and was rated EF2 with peak wind of 115 mph.
The two tornadoes lifted south of highway 10, but the storm continued to create non-tornadic straight-line wind damage through Clark County. It was the third tornado near Neillsville that night and 4th in Clark County.
That list of now ten tornadoes includes four EF0s, two EF1s, and four EF2s. The EF0 near Greenwood that touched down at 9:22pm is the latest Wisconsin tornado in a calendar year, and the Stanley tornado